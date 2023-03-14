DRDO Conducts Two Successful Flight Tests Of Very Short Range Air Defence System Missile

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducted two consecutive successful flight tests of the Very Short-Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) missile on Tuesday, March 14. The flight test was conducted at the Integrated Test Range located at Chandipur off the coast of Odisha.

The Ministry of Defence said that the flight tests were carried out from a ground-based man portable launcher against high-speed unmanned aerial targets, mimicking approaching and receding aircraft. ''The targets were successfully intercepted, meeting all mission objectives.''

Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh compliments DRDO

The Defence Ministry issued a statement after the flight tests were conducted successfully.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented DRDO and industry partners saying that the missile equipped with novel technologies will give further technological boost to the armed forces.

DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat too congratulated the teams associated with the consecutive successful flight tests of the missile on March 14.

According to the ministry, VSHORADS is a man-portable air defence system (MANPAD) meant for neutralising low-altitude aerial threats at short ranges. The defence system has been designed and developed indigenously by Research Centre Imarat, Hyderabad in collaboration with other DRDO laboratories and Indian industry partners.

The Ministry said that the missile incorporates many novel technologies including Dual-band IIR Seeker, miniaturised reaction control system and integrated avionics. Further, the propulsion is provided by a dual thrust solid motor.