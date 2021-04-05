DRDO Develops Advanced Chaff Technology To Safeguard Naval Ships From Missile Attack

In a major breakthrough, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed an Advanced Chaff Technology to safeguard the naval ships against enemy missile attack. The technology has been indigenously developed by Defence Laboratory Jodhpur (DLJ), a DRDO laboratory. The Advanced Chaff technology has been developed with three variants.

Short Range Chaff Rocket (SRCR)

Medium Range Chaff Rocket (MRCR)

Long Range Chaff Rocket (LRCR)

These variants will be meeting the Indian Navy’s qualitative requirements. The DRDO has been contributing to the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission of the defence Forces through pathbreaking technologies. Advanced Chaff Technology is one such achievement. The Indian Navy has already conducted trials of the three variants in the Arabian Sea on the Indian Naval Ship and found the performance satisfactory.

What is Chaff technology?

Chaff is a passive expendable electronic countermeasure technology used worldwide to protect naval ships from enemy’s radar and Radio Frequency (RF) missile seekers. The importance of this development lies in the fact that a very less quantity of chaff material deployed in the air acts as a decoy to deflect the enemy’s missiles for the safety of the ships. The Chaff technology will be helpful in meeting the futuristic threats from adversaries especially China that has been assertive in international waters. The technology is being given to the industry for production in large quantities.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated DRDO, the Indian Navy and the industry for the achievement. The Secretary Department of Defence R&D & Chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy appreciated the efforts of the teams involved in the indigenous development of this vital technology to safeguard Indian Naval Ships. Vice Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral G Ashok Kumar has applauded DRDO efforts in developing strategically important technology indigenously in a short span and cleared for bulk production.

