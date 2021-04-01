Last Updated:

DRDO Develops Lightweight Bullet-proof Jacket, Rajnath Singh Congratulates Team

The DRDO, in association with DMSRDE, has developed a lightweight Bullet Proof Jacket (BPJ) weighing 9.0 kilogrammes, as per the requirements of the army.

Written By
Sudeshna Singh
DRDO

PTI/DRDO_INDIA/TWITTER


In a massive development, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in association with Defence Materials and Stores Research and Development Establishment (DMSRDE), Kanpur, has developed a lightweight Bullet Proof Jacket (BPJ) weighing 9.0 kilogrammes, exactly as per the requirements of the Indian Army. 

READ | ISRO launches DRDO's satellite Sindhu Netra

Each gram reduction is crucial in enhancing the comfort level of the soldier while ensuring survivability, and this is where this development stands out. It reduces the weight of the medium-sized BPJ from 10.4 to 9.0 Killogrammes, and for this purpose, very specific materials and processing technologies have been developed in the laboratories. 

READ | DRDO conducts successful flight test of SFDR technology

The jacket was tested at Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL), Chandigarh, and met relevant BIS standards.

READ | DRDO's fuel-cell based AIP system for submarines achieves important milestone after tests

Defence Minister sends wishes 

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday took to his official Twitter handle to congratulate the DRDO scientists and the DMSRDE, Kanpur on the development. "India needs more such innovative product design and development to realise the dream of AtmaNirbhar Bharat," he wrote. 

Dr. G Satheesh Reddy, who is the Chairman of DRDO, also congratulated the team and called upon the fraternity to innovate more such advanced technological achievements. 

(Credits-PTI/DRDO_INDIA/TWITTER)

 

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND