DRDO Develops Lightweight Bullet-proof Jacket, Rajnath Singh Congratulates Team

In a massive development, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in association with Defence Materials and Stores Research and Development Establishment (DMSRDE), Kanpur, has developed a lightweight Bullet Proof Jacket (BPJ) weighing 9.0 kilogrammes, exactly as per the requirements of the Indian Army.

Each gram reduction is crucial in enhancing the comfort level of the soldier while ensuring survivability, and this is where this development stands out. It reduces the weight of the medium-sized BPJ from 10.4 to 9.0 Killogrammes, and for this purpose, very specific materials and processing technologies have been developed in the laboratories.

The jacket was tested at Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL), Chandigarh, and met relevant BIS standards.

Defence Minister sends wishes

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday took to his official Twitter handle to congratulate the DRDO scientists and the DMSRDE, Kanpur on the development. "India needs more such innovative product design and development to realise the dream of AtmaNirbhar Bharat," he wrote.

Congratulations to @DRDO_India and DMSRDE Kanpur for developing this BP jacket. India needs more such innovative product design and development to realise the dream of #AtmaNirbharBharat https://t.co/B0i3I2XbZe — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 1, 2021

Dr. G Satheesh Reddy, who is the Chairman of DRDO, also congratulated the team and called upon the fraternity to innovate more such advanced technological achievements.

(Credits-PTI/DRDO_INDIA/TWITTER)