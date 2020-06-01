DRDO Develops 'Ultra Swachh' Booth For Disinfection Of PPEs, Gadgets, Fabrics

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed a disinfection unit named 'Ultra Swachh' to disinfect a wide range of materials, including Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), electronics items, fabrics, etc. The disinfection booth is developed by the Institute of Nuclear Medicine & Allied Sciences (INMAS), the Delhi based laboratory of DRDO, in partnership with Ghaziabad-based M/s Gel Craft Healthcare.

According to the Defence Ministry, the system uses an advanced oxidative process comprising of multiple barrier disruption approach using Ozonated Space Technology for disinfection. The system is double layered with specialised Ozone sealant technology assuring trapping of ozone for the necessary disinfection cycle. It also has a catalytic converter to ensure environment-friendly exhaust i.e. only oxygen and water.

READ | DRDO Recruitment: Check Vacancy With Respect To Different Branch For 185 Scientist Posts

.@DRDO_India's Institute of Nuclear Medicine & Allied Sciences develops Ultra Swachh for disinfection of #PPE and other materials



Double layered with #Ozone sealant technology; traps ozone for the necessary disinfection cycle#IndiaFightsCOVID19



📗https://t.co/4yo0KNKIlw pic.twitter.com/UJFDZGsUIj — PIB in Maharashtra 🇮🇳 #MaskYourself 😷 (@PIBMumbai) June 1, 2020

Two variants

The system is in compliance with the International Standards of Industrial, Occupational, Personal and Environmental Safety. The Ultra Swachh comes in two variants namely Ozonated Space and Trinetra Technology. Trinetra technology is a combination of ozonated space and radical dispenser. The treatment is optimised with automation for a quick disinfection cycle.

READ | DRDO Develops 'AINA' AI-based Contact-less Attendance System Requiring Minimal Upgrade

The system operates on 15 Ampere, 220 Volts, 50 Hertz power supply and has been provided with various safety features such as emergency shutdown, door interlocks, dual door, delay cycle, and leak monitors, etc to ensure safe operations for a longer duration. The dimensions of the Industrial Cabinet are 7’x4’x3.25’ to disinfect large quantity at a time while cabinets of different sizes will be available for the industry.

READ | DRDO Lab Develops High-pressure, Mist-based Contactless Sanitizer Dispenser

Other DRDO innovations

The coronavirus pandemic has injected a fresh demand for innovations as institutions scramble to comply with social distancing norms and public and personal hygiene.

Earlier, a DRDO lab in Hyderabad had developed a Contactless Sanitisation Cabinet called Defence Research Ultraviolet Sanitizer (DRUVS) designed to sanitize mobile phones, tablets, laptops, currency notes, challans or other electronic gadgets which could be the carriers of the virus.

A Chandigarh-based laboratory of DRDO has also developed an automatic, high-pressure- mist-based, contact-less sanitizer dispenser. The aim of this sanitizer dispenser is to make people avail hand sanitization facility without touching it.

READ | DRDO Innovates Contactless Sanitising Drawer To Clean Phones, Laptops & Money Amid Covid