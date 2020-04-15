DRDO Develops Unique COVID-19 Testing Kiosk Which Does Not Require PPEs; Details Here

The Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) in Hyderabad has developed the first-of-its-kind machinery for COVID-19 sample collection which eliminates the use of PPEs with no physical contact between patients and doctors and the risk of doctors getting infected. The device is known as 'Covsack'. Taking a cue from the machinery used for titanium wielding of missiles, the DRDO developed the state-of-art device within three days of time.

How does the device work?

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Dr Doshi explained the mechanism of this unique product.

“It has a state-of-the-art system in the product. The patient can enter the machinery, the doctor can take the blood samples from outside using the gloves. There is a mic for communicating with the patient, and a light system for focusing. The device is air-tight and ensures no leakage of the virus,” the DRDO official said.

It takes only 10 to 15 minutes to test a patient and the machine sanitises automatically using chemical sprays and water pipelines after the patient exits. Within 60 to 70 seconds, the device is ready for the next test, he added.

READ | DRDO Develops 'Aerosol Containment Box'- PPE For COVID Health Workers: Here's What It Does

READ | DRDO & Wipro 3D Develop 'full Face Shield' To Protect COVID Warriors From Direct Infection

The DRDO is set to conduct a demonstration, following which, it will begin the manufacturing process in full swing. Currently, the Organisation based in Hyderabad holds the manufacturing capacity of 10 devices per day and they are trying to ramp up the capacity to deliver more products to hospitals.

As the country is facing a shortage of PPE kits for all health workers treating COVID-19 patients, this machinery will be a massive help in ensuring the safety and protecting of medical professionals.

READ | DRDO Designs Disinfection Chamber, Spl Face Mask

READ | Big Achievement For Railways As DRDO Clears PPE Kit Made By Northern Railways