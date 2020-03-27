DRDO Develops Ventilators; To Produce 5,000 Per Month To Combat COVID-19

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed a ventilator and is working with the industry to produce 5,000 of them per month to treat COVID-19 patients, Chairman G. Satheesh Reddy told Republic TV on Friday.

“Some time back, the DRDO developed a ventilator along with the Society for Biomedical Technology (SBMT), its technology has been transferred to the industry. An industry in Mysuru is producing the secondary version of that ventilator now,” Dr Reddy said.

He said the industry currently has a capacity to manufacture 5,000 ventilators per month and the production would increase to 10,000 per month.

DRDO also produced masks and sanitisers

The Defence Ministry said in a statement, the DRDO laboratories had manufactured 20,000 litres of sanitiser and supplied to various organisations, including 10,000 litres to the Delhi police.

“The DRDO has also supplied 10,000 masks to Delhi police personnel. It is tying up with some private companies to make personal protection equipment such as bodysuits and also ventilators,” it said. We have also developed N-99 and 3-layered masks,” Dr Reddy said.

He added that the organisation is also working on providing ready-to-eat meals for the government and health workers through the Defence Food Research Laboratory, Mysuru which already supplies them to the armed forces. The Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) has also ramped up production of sanitisers, masks and bodysuits.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the cases of deadly COVID-19 are on a rise every day and as on March 27, there have been more than 700 reported cases in the country including 17 deaths.

