DRDO Enables Indian Private Sector To Develop And Manufacture Air Missile Systems

The Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has enabled private sector firms to both develop and manufacture missile systems such as the vertical launched surface to air missile systems programme in order to support the domestic defence industry. The Vertically-launched Short-range Surface to Air Missile system (VL-SRSAM) project has gotten a lot of interest from the private sector, DRDO officials informed.

DRDO to open up for missile production partnership with Indian private sector

"Under the Development cum Production Partner (DCPP) programme, we have allowed the private sector to co-develop missile systems with us and then also produce them," ANI quoted senior DRDO officials as saying. They said, "Private sector firms have responded very enthusiastically for participation and bids have been received for the Vertically-launched Short-range Surface to Air Missile system (VL-SRSAM) project."

The initiative is part of the Narendra Modi government's Make in India programme, which aims to train the private sector to build complex military systems. The all-weather air defence missile system is being designed to provide point and area defence against aerial threats such as jets, fighter planes, and unmanned aerial vehicles.

The effort is part of the Modi government's initiative Make in India

With a high kill probability, the canister-based state-of-the-art weapon system will be able to locate, monitor, engage, and destroy the target. It has a strike range of approximately 40 kilometres. The DRDO has also assisted private sector companies such as Tata and Baba Kalyani Industries in developing the ATAGS howitzer, which is expected to be the Indian Army's main artillery gun for the next few decades.

As per the official website of DRDO, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) was founded in 1958 when the Indian Army's Technical Development Establishments (TDEs) and the Directorate of Technical Development and Production (DTDP) merged with the Defence Science Organisation (DSO). DRDO was a small organisation at the time, with just ten institutions or laboratories. It has grown in a variety of ways over the years, including the number of subject disciplines, laboratories, accomplishments, and stature.

(with inputs from ANI)

(Picture Credit: PTI)