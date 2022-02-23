DRDO-IIT Delhi Successfully Test Cryptic Quantum Key Distribution Tech Over Record Length

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in collaboration with IIT Delhi successfully demonstrated its Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) technology for a record distance. DRDO revealed that it established the Quantum Key Distribution link between Prayagraj and UP's Vindhyachal, which is a distance of more than 100 kilometres. DRDO had first tested the QKD technology in its December 2020 trials between two DRDO labs, DRDL and RCI in Hyderabad.

According to DRDO, the breakthrough was achieved using a commercial-grade optical fiber. "With this success, country has demonstrated indigenous technology of secure key transfer for bootstrapping military-grade communication security key hierarchy", DRDO said as per ANI. "The performance parameters have been measured and have been found to be repetitively within the reported international standards at sifted key rates of up to 10 KHz", DRDO added. The development comes while the DRDO has participated in the ‘Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate’, which is being held across the country on the occasion of the 75th year of India’s independence.

What is the QKD technology?

The QKD technology has been developed by DRDO to allow secure communication between defence and strategic agencies using cryptography. According to the Ministry of Defence, the QKD technology is a Quantum based communication method that allows the secure sharing of secret keys, which can be used to encrypt or decrypt a message. Developed by the Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (CAIR), Bengaluru, and Mumbai-based DRDO Young Scientists’ Laboratory-- Quantum Technology (DYSL-QT), the QKD underwent its first trials in Hyderabad in December 2020. The quantum-based technology was for the deployed system was validated at over 12 kilometres range through an optical fiber.

Back then, the Defence Ministry had said that results from the trials will be used to enable start-ups and SMEs in the domain of Quantum information technologies. "It will also serve to define standards and crypto policies that can leverage QKD system in a unified Cipher Policy Committee (CPC) framework for more secure and pragmatic key management for current and future military cryptographic systems", the Ministry added.

