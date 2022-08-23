DRDO, Indian Navy Successfully Flight-test Indigenously-made Missile VL-SRSAM

In another achievement for Make and India, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Navy, on August 23, flight tested the Vertical Launch Short Range Surface-to-Air Missile (VL-SRSAM) from the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the coast of Odisha. The test was conducted from an Indian naval ship against a high-speed unmanned aerial target for demonstration of vertical launch capability. Notably, the missiles equipped with indigenous Radio Frequency (RF) seekers hit the target with great precision. The VL-SRSAM system has been indigenously designed and developed by DRDO.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Defence & DRDO officials congratulated both the Indian Navy and the DRDO for the achievement.

During the test launch, various range instruments such as radar, electro-optical tracking system (EOTS) and Telemetry systems deployed by ITR, Chandipur, were used to capture the 'flight data', which included flight path and vehicle performance parameters.

Senior scientists from various DRDO labs involved in the system's design and development, such as Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL), Research Centre Imarat (RCI), Hyderabad and R&D Engineers, Pune monitored the launch.

Defence Ministry, DRDO celebrate achievement

The successful flight trial was lauded by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. He complimented the Indian Navy, DRDO and the associated teams on the achievement and stated that the missile would be a force multiplier for the Indian Navy.

Secretary Department of Defence R&D & Chairman DRDO congratulated the teams and acknowledged the effectiveness of the weapons systems and added that the capability will strengthen the Indian Navy in neutralising the various aerial threats at close ranges including sea-skimming targets.

(Image: @indiannavy/Twitter)