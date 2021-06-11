DRDO Launches "Chetan" Robot In Srinagar To Help COVID Health Workers Inside Hospital ICU

On Friday, June 11, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) launched a 500-bed facility and a robot named "Chetan" in Srinagar. The DRDO's new invention will help health care workers fight COVID-19 in the Union Territory. It was first used in Delhi, and will now be operated in COVID hospital of Srinagar.

How does 'Chetan" Robo assist?

The COVID Hospital Electronic Angel robot or Chetan is an electronic robot designed and developed to assist COVID-19 patients inside the ICU or viral-loaded environment in COVID-19 hospitals or facilities.

A DRDO official said, " During the treatment of COVID, the patient feel isolated family and friends and so considering this situation we developed this device to facilitate communication".

To facilitate communication, an android app and a browser-based application to ensure users with a wider range of devices, including desktops, has also been developed. Equipped with a camera for the operators to navigate and monitor the patients, the robot has three trays and can move on flat surfaces.

Out of three trays, the first one carries tablets while the second tray is used to bring food and other medicines. Patients with less mobility can take these items from the tray and help themselves. The third tray is for water storage.

Chetan to the rescue of medical staff

To ease the work of ward attendants, the robot's camera will display the ward activities and in case of emergencies, medical consultation can also be sought. The robot also helps in reducing medical staff load by transporting food and medicines to the patients.

At the beginning of the Second wave of COVID, family members of patients complained about the lack of communication that has been resolved as this robot helps provide real-time information.

Scope to redesign the robot soon

The robot is made of materials that are easily available and accessible. At present, the Robo consists of only three trays but it can be redesigned to increase the number of trays in 2- 3 months. It's a remote-controlled device that can be updated to the intelligent system in the future. An updated version will have designed soon with enhanced features.

