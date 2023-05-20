DRDO Light Tank 'Zorawar' To Be Ready For Army Trials Along China Border By Year End

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Private sector firm Larsen and Toubro (L&T) are jointly developing a light tank 'Zorawar' for the Indian Army. The tank is ready for trials in the high-altitude mountains near the border with China. The trials will begin by the end of 2023.

Senior DRDO officials said that these tanks are expected to be ready for trials by the end of this year. Once ready, they will be immediately sent to the Ladakh sector to be operated by the Indian Army. The Indian Army will conduct its user trials once the tank is ready with all required specifications.

About DRDO-made Light Tank ‘Zorawar’

The DRDO-made ‘Zorawar’ is an Indian light tank, or AFV-ILT, a hybrid of a light tank and an armoured fighting vehicle with strong weaponry, protection, surveillance, and communication capabilities with a high power-to-weight ratio. It is intended to give the Indian Army the adaptability to carry out operations in a variety of terrains against a variety of threats and equipment profiles of its enemies. Since the Ladakh standoff, the significance of light tanks has increased, particularly for India and it weighs 25 tons and has the capacity to carry three crew members who will be responsible to operate this new generation tank.

The project of this tank has been named after General Zorawar Singh Kahluriam who led the 1841 military expedition to Kailash Mansarovar during the Sino-Sikh War. These tanks were put into use after the Chinese military deployed their ZTZ-04-A Chinese light tanks in the Ladakh sector during the Sino-Indian standoff in 2020. The light tanks would give the Indian Army an ease to operate in the Himalayan theatres to challenge Chinese threats and show the immense firepower of these tanks.

Initially, the Indian Army decided to procure these tanks from Russia. But in September 2022, it was confirmed that L&T has been selected as the development partner of its homegrown Mountain Tank which is currently ready for trials. The capabilities of this Tank will also include the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), integration with swarm drones for higher situational awareness, loitering ammunition for high lethality and an active protection system as a shield against modern anti-armour systems. The concept of this tank was unveiled at DefExpo2022, and the present order is 59 tanks and can even go up to 600 tanks.

After the Chinese stand-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), India felt a need for light tanks as during the stand-off, India operated its standard T-72 and T-90 Bhishma tanks. This provided India with a tactical edge over the Dragon. This pushed China on the backfoot following which both nations conducted Army commander-level talks to disengage from the occupied regions and get back to the original positions where the militaries of both countries have been deployed.