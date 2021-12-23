Last Updated:

DRDO Says India's 'Pralay' Missile Has 150-500 Kms Range & Can Change Path Mid-air

Pralay missile has a range of 150-500 kms and can be launched from a mobile launcher, DRDO mentioned while Rajnath Singh lauded the 'significant milestone'.

Written By
Srishti Jha
India

Image: Ministry of Defence PIB


As an impetus to Indian Armed Forces, on December 22 Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully conducted a maiden flight test of indigenously developed surface-to-surface missile ‘Pralay’. The testfiring of the conventional quasi ballistic missile was carried out from Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha, the Ministry of Defence stated. 

"The mission has met all its objectives. The new missile followed the desired quasi ballistic trajectory and reached the designated target with high degree accuracy, validating the control, guidance and mission algorithms. All the sub-systems performed satisfactorily. All the sensors deployed near the impact point across the eastern coast, including the downrange ships, tracked the missile trajectory and captured all the events," the Defence Ministry said in a press release. 

"The missile has a range of 150-500 kilometres and can be launched from a mobile launcher," DRDO mentioned on Twitter with a visual from the testfiring. 

Pralay missile successfully tested

Providing further details, the Defence Ministry stated, "The Missile is powered with the solid propellant rocket motor and many new technologies. The missile has a range of 150-500 kilometres and can be launched from a mobile launcher. The missile guidance system includes a state-of-the-art navigation system and integrated avionics."

Notably, the objective to develop Pralay missile was approved in March 2015 under a budget of Rs 333 crores and it can be compared to China's Dongfeng 12 and Russia's 9K720 Iskander, short-range ballistic missiles. Also, the home-grown missile is based on Prithvi Defence Vehicle (PDV) exoatmospheric interceptor missile from Indian Ballistic Missile Defence Programme. 

Defence Minister congratulates DRDO 

Taking to Twitter, Rajnath Singh said, "Congratulations DRDO and associated teams for the maiden development flight trial. My compliments to them for the fast track development and successful launch of the modern Surface-to-Surface Quasi Ballistic missile. It is a significant milestone achieved today."

First Published:
