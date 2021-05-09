DRDO Scientists Say 2-DG Drug Reduces ‘oxygen Dependency’ In COVID-19 Patients

In a much-awaited move, India's another COVID-19 drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) was approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency use on Saturday. The developers, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) scientists Sudhir Chandana and Anand Narayan Bhat spoke exclusively to Republic explaining the process of manufacture and how it will help the current situation. The approval comes as a major achievement for India as the country is struggling with increasing COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Sudhir Chandana explained that the drug was tested on hospital patients who were on oxygen and it gave successful results.

"We tested this on hospital patients who were on oxygen support and over 200 patients have been given this drug, apart from the standard care and this has resulted in more benefits to the patients. The drug has taken more patients out of the oxygen dependency," added Dr. Sudhir Chandana.

The scientist further mentioned that 2-DG has proven the efficiency in clinical trials and this can be used with other standard care drugs as well. Dr. Chandana further expressed his hopes that this development will control the current crisis and asserted that it will give additional benefits to the existing drugs. According to the scientist, 2-DG also helps in faster recovery as proved in the tests.

Production lines geared up

While talking about when the drug will be made available for patients, Dr. Sudhir Chandana said that their industry partners, Dr. Reddy's, Hyderabad with whom the clinical trials were initially done have ramped up the production to make the availability within few days. However, the exact time can only be given by Dr. Reddy's.

Almost a year of preparations

When asked about how much time it took to develop this drug, Dr. Anand Narayan Bhat said that they started the project in May 2020 with CCMB Hyderabad where the drug was tested. After successful results, DCGI was approached for phase 2 trials, added DRDO scientist Anand Narayan Bhat. The scientist lastly mentioned that it took almost a year to complete all the trials and process after which the drug controller gave permissions for emergency use.