DRDO Sets Up Counter-drone System Near Red Fort Ahead Of Independence Day

In a breaking development, the counter-drone system that has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has been set up in Delhi, near the Red Fort area to prevent any threat from small drones.

The DRDO officials in a statement have said that the counter-drone system is useful in detecting and deactivating drones of any size within the radius of around 4 kilometers.

The counter- drone system made by the DRDO as part of the government’s Make in India initiative, definitely strengthens Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. The counter-drone system is modern and efficient in terms of its capabilities and range.

The counter-drone developed by DRDO will be used for detection, deterrence and destruction of incoming drones. The newly developed counter-drone system will enable mitigation of the impact of drones posing a threat to national security. The new system was handed over to the armed forces by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, towards the end of 2021.

The newly developed drone also comes as a power statement as it replaces the drone system the government had acquired from other countries. The anti-drone system is part of India’s focus on the indigenization of defence products. The DRDO had been testing since 2021, several other systems and defence products which were also introduced by the defence ministry.

More than 10,000 police personnel to be deployed near Red Fort on August 15

More than 10,000 police personnel would be deployed around the historic Red Fort on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day on August 15, the Delhi Police stated.

A multi-layered security cover has been put in place and facial recognition system (FRS) cameras installed at the entry point of the Red Fort from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Independence Day, officials said on Saturday.

Deependra Pathak, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) in a conference last week said," Like every year, the city police said it has made elaborate security arrangements for Independence Day, which would be "flawless and foolproof".

"We are also spreading awareness through residential welfare associations and market welfare associations. We are urging people to follow the advisory issued to ensure that kites, balloons or any kind of flying objects are not seen around the monument on August 15," he added.

(With inputs from ANI)