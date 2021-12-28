DRDO Shares 3-layered Extreme Cold Weather Clothing System Technology To 5 Indian Firms

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy on Monday handed over technology for an India-made extreme cold weather clothing system (ECWS) to five Indian companies in the national capital. The ECWS is used by the Indian Army for its sustained operations in Himalayan peaks and glaciers.

Till recently, the Army was importing extreme cold weather clothing and several special clothing and mountaineering equipment for troops deployed in high altitude regions.

"The DRDO designed ECWCS is an ergonomically designed modular technical clothing with improved thermal insulation and physiological comfort based on the insulation required at various ambient climatic conditions in Himalayan regions during different levels of physical activity," the statement by the Ministry of defence read.

ECWS to provide thermal insulation at 15 to -50° Celsius

"The ECWCS embodies physiological concepts related to a reduction in respiratory heat and water loss, unhindered range of motions and rapid absorption of sweat while providing waterproof, windproof features with adequate breathability and enhanced insulation as well as strength features required for high altitude operations," the statement said.

The three-layered ECWS is designed to provide thermal insulation over a temperature range of 15 to -50° Celsius with different combinations of layers and intensity of physical work.

Considering the frequently varying weather conditions in the Himalayan peaks, the indigenous DRDO developed clothing provides an advantage of fewer combinations to meet the required insulation for the prevailing conditions.

Speaking on the occasion DR G Satheesh Reddy, who is also the secretary of the Department of Defence Research and Development wing, emphasised the need to develop Special Clothing and Mountaineering Equipment (SCME) items not only to cater to Army but also for exports.

Recently, DRDO handed over the technology of Border Surveillance System to Paras Defence and Space Technology. This technology provides all-weather surveillance for day and night monitoring of border areas.

Earlier this month, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had said that India is making a constant effort to achieve 'Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance)' the defence sector that lacked before 2014. "The defence sector has entered into a new era due to the policies, vision and mindset of this government," he had said.

(Image: Republic)