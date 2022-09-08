DRDO Successfully Completes Six Flights Of QRSAM Weapon System Off Odisha Coast: Watch

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) along with the Indian Army has successfully completed six flight tests of the Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM) system from Integrated Test Range (ITR) Chandipur, off the Odisha Coast, informed the organisation on Thursday. According to officials, the flight tests were conducted as part of evaluation trials by the Indian Army.

#WATCH | DRDO & Indian Army have successfully completed 6 flight tests of Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM) system from Integrated Test Range (ITR) Chandipur, off the Odisha Coast. The flight tests have been conducted as part of evaluation trials by Indian Army: DRDO pic.twitter.com/IB5eF23jkC — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2022

Providing details about the test, it further said that the tests were done against high-speed aerial targets mimicking various aerial threats to evaluate the capability of weapon systems under different scenarios including long-range medium altitude, short-range high, altitude maneuvering target, and salvo launch with two missiles fired in quick succession. Following this, the system performance was also evaluated under day and night operation scenarios.

Mission objectives achieved with pinpoint accuracy

According to DRDO, all the mission objectives were achieved during the tests with pin-point accuracy of the QRSAM weapon system with state-of-the-art guidance and control algorithms including the warhead chain.

Later, the performance of the system was confirmed from the data captured by a number of Range instruments like Telemetry, Radar, and Electro-Optical Tracking Systems (EOTS) deployed by ITR.

Meanwhile, all the launches were carried out in the presence of senior officials from DRDO and the Indian Army.

"These tests were conducted in the final deployment configuration consisting of all indigenously developed sub-systems including the missile with indigenous RF seeker, mobile launcher, fully automated command and control system, surveillance and multi-function Radars", it added.

Speaking about the weapon system, DRDO while noting the uniqueness of the QRSAM weapon system, said that it can operate on the move with search and track capability and fire on a short halt and the same was also proven during the mobility trials conducted earlier.

About the QRSAM weapon system

A missile developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Bharat Electronics Limited, and Bharat Dynamics Limited for the Indian Army, Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile or QRSAM is meant for protecting moving armoured columns from aerial attacks.

While it has a fully automated Command and Control System, the missile system also possesses two four-walled radars both of which encompass a 360-degree coverage.

Image: ANI