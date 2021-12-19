DRDO Successfully Conducts Flight Demo Of Controlled Aerial Delivery System; Watch

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), as a part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, successfully conducted a flight demonstration of the Controlled Aerial Delivery System on December 18. The press release stated that Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment (ADRDE) in Agra tested the system of approximately 500 kg capacity (CADS-500).

"ADRDE, Agra is an R&D laboratory of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the flight demonstration is part of a series of activities organised towards celebrating ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, commemorating 75 years of Independence," DRDO stated.

Sharing stunning visuals of the aerial demonstration, DRDO said, "Controlled Aerial Delivery System of 500 kg (CADS-500) lands precisely during demonstration trials by ADRDE, DRDO."

Further, DRDO detailed that the system performance was demonstrated at Drop Zone in Malpura at an altitude of 5000 metres. The Controlled Aerial Delivery System was dropped from an aircraft, AN32, and steered to the predesignated landing point while on autonomous mode.

"Eleven paratroopers of the Indian Army and Indian Air Force chased the CADS-500 in air and landed simultaneously," DRDO shared.

What is a Controlled Aerial Delivery System?

DRDO stated that a CADS-500 is used for precise delivery of payloads up to 500 kg at a predetermined location by making use of manoeuvrable capabilities of Ram Air Parachute (RAP). It uses Global Positioning System for the coordinates and altitude, and heading sensors for the heading information during its flight.

The CADS, with its onboard electronics unit, autonomously steers its flight path using waypoint navigation towards target location, by operating controls.

On December 18, India successfully carried out the launch of the Agni Prime missile (Agni-P) at the APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast in Balasore, marking a significant addition to the Defence arsenal of India. DRDO's new generation nuclear-capable ballistic missile Agni Prime or Agni P, has a lot of new features added to it during the test and the test has met all the mission objectives with a high level of accuracy, informed a government official.

Taking to Twitter, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh shared, "The Agni P Missile has been successfully tested off the coast of Odisha. The flight test has proven the reliable performance of all the advanced technologies integrated into the system."

"Congratulations to Team DRDO. The nation is proud of its achievements," he added.