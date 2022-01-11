Last Updated:

DRDO Successfully Tests Indigenous Anti-tank Guided Missile; Defence Minister Lauds Effort

According to DRDO it is low weight, fire & forget missile and can be launched from a man-portable launcher integrated with a thermal site

Anti Tank Guided Missile

IMAGE: Twitter/@SpokespersonMoD


The Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), on January 11, conducted a successful flight test of the indigenously developed Man-Portable Anti Tank Guided Missile. According to DRDO's spokesperson, A. Bharat Bhushan Babu, it is low weight, fire & forget missile and can be launched from a man-portable launcher integrated with a thermal site.

In an official statement released by DRDO, it informed that the test was successful as the missile met all the mission objectives by destroying its designated target and validating the minimum range successfully. 'The present test was to prove the consistent performance for the minimum range. All the mission objectives were met', DRDO's statement read. The anti-tank weapon is equipped with a miniaturised Infrared Imaging Seeker along with advanced avionics for onboard control and guidance. Besides, early trials have also tested and proven the missile's performance for maximum range, as per DRDO.

Calling the success an 'important step' towards self-reliance over defence system development, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO for the consistent performance of the anti-tank missile. Besides, Dr G Sateesh Reddy, Chairman of DRDO also lauded the mission team and congratulated them on the historic flight test. Earlier today, India also test-fired the advanced sea to sea variant of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from the Indian Navy Ship (INS) Vishakhapatnam.

India adds another supersonic missile to its arsenal

India's new supersonic cruise missile has been developed under the joint venture BrahMos and the collaboration between DRDO and Russia's rocket designer, NPOM. Capable of covering a range of 290 km at speeds up to 2.8-2 Mach speed, the missile was testfired at the maximum range and destroyed a target ship with extreme precision. Earlier in December 2021, the Defence Minister had said that BrahMos cruise missiles will provide India with the necessary deterrence against India's enemies.

Republic Media earlier reported that Singh had reflected on the missile development saying, "The BrahMos missile and other weapons we are manufacturing are not to attack any other country. It has never been the character of India to attack any other country or grab even an inch of the land of any country". Meanwhile, he congratulated those involved in BrahMos' test fire and hailed the mission readiness of the Indian Navy. 

Image: Twitter/@SpokespersonMoD

