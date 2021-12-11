DRDO Successfully Tests Pinaka - ER Multi Barrel Rocket Launcher System In Pokhran

In another boost to India's Defence system, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Saturday successfully tested the extended Range Pinaka (Pinaka-ER) Multi Barrel Rocket Launcher System at Pokhran Range. The system is developed by DRDO Laboratory ARDE along with HEMRL, Pune, the technology has been transferred to the Indian industry. The Pinaka – ER is the upgraded version of the earlier version of Pinaka which has been in service with the Indian Army for the last decade.

The power-boosting system has been devised in the light of emerging requirements with advanced technologies enhancing the range:

#WATCH | Extended Range Pinaka (Pinaka-ER) Multi Barrel Rocket Launcher System successfully tested at Pokhran Range. The system is designed by DRDO Laboratory ARDE along with HEMRL, Pune, the technology has been transferred to the Indian industry.



(Source: DRDO) pic.twitter.com/DPXoaB7xpi — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2021

Pinaka (Pinaka-ER) Multi Barrel Rocket Launcher System: Significance

According to the DRDO, "Pinaka MBRS developed by ARDE comprises of a free-flight artillery rocket having a maximum range of 38 km with different types of warhead & fuzes, a multi-tube launcher vehicle, a replenishment-cum-loader vehicle, a replenishment vehicle and a command post vehicle. There are two pods containing 6 rockets each, capable of firing in salvo mode within 48 sec neutralizing the area of 700 x 500 m. In light of the requirement of the Army for a free flight rocket with enhanced range, ARDE has successfully developed Pinaka Mk-II rocket with 60 km range. The earlier launch vehicle and ground systems of Pinaka MBRS is used with minor modifications for firing this new rocket."

DRDO successfully test-fires Air Version of BrahMos Supersonic Missile:

On December 8, DRDO informed that it has successfully tested an air version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile. According to the R&D organisation, the missile was successfully test-fired from supersonic fighter aircraft Sukhoi 30 MK-I. The test-firing was carried out from Integrated Test Range in Chandipur off the Odisha coast on Wednesday morning.

The successful test-firing came as a display of the growing strength of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile system. Describing the launch "a major milestone" in the BrahMos development, the DRDO said that the missile is now ready for production in the country. “Launch is a major milestone in the BrahMos development. It clears the system for the serial production of air-version BrahMos missiles within the country. Major airframe assemblies which form an integral part of the Ramjet Engine are indigenously developed by Indian Industry,” the DRDO said in a statement.