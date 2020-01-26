DRDO To Exhibit Indigenously-developed Military Systems & Technologies At DefExpo 2020

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Saturday announced that it has decided to exhibit more than 500 products from all technology clusters in the five-day mega Defence Expo 2020. The event will be based on the theme of ''Digital Transformation of Defence''. DRDO will showcase over 23 products in the India Pavilion at DefExpo, which has been set up to showcase the combined strength of DRDO, public and private sector in defence manufacturing.

Five-day mega Defence Expo

DRDO will exhibit more than 500 products in the five-day mega expo in line with the theme of the event “Digital Transformation of Defence”, to showcase the combined strength of DRDO, public and private sector in defence manufacturing at #DefExpo2020 — DRDO (@DRDO_India) January 25, 2020

The 11th edition of the biennial mega event will be held from February 5-9. "The DRDO will exhibit more than 500 products from all technology clusters in the five-day mega expo in line with the theme of the event 'Digital Transformation of Defence'," the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The DRDO will display a number of products in the India Pavilion at DefExpo, which has been set up to showcase the combined strength of the DRDO, public and private sector in defence manufacturing, it said. "Over 500 products from various technology clusters will be displayed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) at the DefExpo 2020," the statement said.

The display of various indigenously-developed military systems and technologies by the DRDO will bring alive the spirit of self-reliance and national pride at the forthcoming DefExpo, officials said. The participation of the DRDO at the exposition is marked with the live demonstration of the Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS), Main Battle Tank (MBT) Arjun MK IA, Wheeled Armoured Platform (WhAP), Counter Mine Flail, 15m Advanced Composite Modular Bridging System (ACMBS) and modular bridge, they said.

