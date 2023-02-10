DRDO To Project 'Atmanirbhar' Prowess In Technologies & Systems During Aero India 2023

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is all set to display a variety of indigenously developed and produced defence technologies at the upcoming aviation exhibition Aero India 2023. The event will be held from February 13 to 17 at Bengaluru’s Yelahanka airbase. As per a press release by the Indian Ministry of Defence, the DRDO has “planned an enriching experience of indigenous defence technologies and systems during the 14th Aero India event,” intending to integrate various stakeholders of the research and development (R&D) ecosystem for the defence sector.

Aero India’s ‘India Pavilion’ will account for DRDO’s flagship products as it has scheduled to provide numerous exhibits, flight displays and seminars, besides displaying its flagship products. DRDO’s display will include products on Missiles, Armaments, Electronics, Micro Electronic Devices and Computational Systems, Aeronautical, Soldier Support Technologies, Life-sciences, and Naval & Material Science amongst others. The event will signify DRDO’s advancements in furthering the nation’s efforts to achieve self-reliance in the defence production sector.

Division of DRDO’s Pavilion

As per the Ministry of Defence, the DRDO Pavilion will exhibit more than 330 products sub-categorised into 12 distinct zones. The categories include Artificial Intelligence Machine Learning & Cyber Systems, Airborne Surveillance Systems, Sensors, Combat Aircraft & UAVs, Missiles & Strategic Systems, Engine & Propulsion Systems, Electronic Warfare & Communication Systems, Parachute & Drop Systems, Materials, Land Systems & Munitions, Industry & Academia Outreach, and Life Support Services. The flagship products in each of the zones are-

Combat Aircraft & UAVs Zone: AMCA, LCA Tejas Mk2, TEDBF, ARCHER, TAPAS UAV, Abhyas, Autonomous Stealth Wing Flying Test Bed.

Missiles & Strategic Systems Zone: Akash, Astra, QRSAM, Helina, Nag, Pralay.

Engine & Propulsion Zone: FACECU, Gearbox module, Kaveri Dry Engine Prototype, Small Turbo Fan Engine.

Airborne Surveillance Systems Zone: AEW&C-NETRA, AEW&C- MkII, MMMA Aircraft, IFF, AAAU Model.

Sensors Electronic Warfare & Communications Systems Zone: BFSR-SR, TWIR, Ashlesha, Bharani, AATRU, ASPJ Pod, LEOP.

Parachute & Drop Systems Zone: Military Combat Parachute System, Brake Parachute, P-16 Heavy Drop System.

Naval Systems Zone: Air launched Directional Sonobuoy, and an Airborne Sonar with Helicopter Model.

Artificial Intelligence Machine Learning & Cyber Systems Zone: Air Warfare Simulation System, DDCA, INDIGIS, QRNG.

Materials zone: FSAPDS, Titanium Alloys.

Land Systems & Munitions Zone: ASREM, Surveillance ROV, SUMITRA.

Life Support Services Zone: Integrated Life Support System, Helicopter Oxygen System.

Industry & Academia Outreach Zone: Wankel Rotary Engine, Jet Fuel Starter, Radio Altimeter.

Meanwhile, two key seminars are also planned during the Aero India 2023 event. The first seminar is being organised by CABS and DRDO in association with the Aeronautical Society of India. Themed ‘Aerospace and Defence Technologies - Way Forward’, the seminar is scheduled to be conducted on February 12, 2023. The second seminar is set to be held on February 14 and will be organised by DRDO’s Aeronautics Research and Development Board (AR&DB).