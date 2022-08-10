Quick links:
Image: ANI
As India marks 75 years of independence - Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a Made-in-India Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) howitzer will be used to give a 21-gun salute for the first time in the history of the country.
The indigenous gun designed and developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will give the 21-gun salute from the Red Fort on August 15. It will be used along with the "25 pounder British Guns" that are traditionally fired till now.
According to DRDO, ATAGS is a large calibre gun system with the capacity to program and fire future Long Range Guided Munitions (LRGM) to achieve accuracy and deep strike. The system is configured with an all-electric drive that will ensure maintenance-free and reliable operation over long periods of time. The system is currently in the advanced stage of development.
Sangam Sinha, DG (R&M), DRDO, said that the ATAGS howitzer is the first in the world to have a 45 km range. "It's self-propelled and can be towed easily. This time it will be included in the 21-Gun salute and will surely be a game changer," he said.