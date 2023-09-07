DRDO's Special Counter-drone System Guards Delhi's Skies For Mega G20 Summit

An indigenously-made counter-drone system has been installed in New Delhi to protect the skies from enemy threats during the G20 Summit on September 9-10. The system has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and deployed in the diplomatic enclave to neutralise potential drone threats during the G20 Summit.

The two-day G20 Summit will be held at the Bharat Mandapam Complex at Pragati Maidan. The G20 guests began to arrive in New Delhi from the evening of September 7. As many as 40 heads of state, governments and organisations will attend the Summit.

"The drone systems of the DRDO and Indian Army along with other civilian agencies are working round the clock to tackle aerial threats," the defence officials said per ANI. The specialty of this system is that it can detect and destroy drones from significant ranges. Notably, this is not the first time when this system has been deployed as it has been used to secure several other events in the past.

#WATCH | Delhi | Indian counter-drone system developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) deployed in the diplomatic enclave in the national capital to provide protection against any possible drone threat. The drone systems of the DRDO & Indian Army along… pic.twitter.com/BCDBJMczs4 — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2023

Delhi's air space secured

The Centre has taken several measures to secure the air space in and around Delhi. The Indian Air Force (IAF) has been collaborating with the Delhi Police and has formed a Operations Directions Centre (ODC) that will work closely with the Joint Control and Analysis Centre (JCAC) at the IGI airport in New Delhi. In addition to this, Unmanned Aerial Units and surface-to-air missiles of the short, medium and long-range have also been strategically placed at Hindon Air Base near Delhi, along with those in Ambala, Sirsa, Bhatinda, and Adampur.

As many as 1.3 lakh personnel, including 80,000 Delhi Police officials, are managing the security in the national capital for the mega event.

The Delhi Police will also utilise the anti-riot vehicle Vikrant laden with the necessary gear to deal with any untoward situation during the G20 Summit.