Most-wanted Gangster Anil Dujana Killed In Encounter With UP STF

Dreaded gangster Anil Dujana was killed in an encounter with Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force (STF) in Meerut on Thursday.

Dujana, who has previously been involved in at least 65 cases of murder, extortion, Arms Act etc, was the leader of the Dujana gang. The gang was involved in contract killing, extortion among other crimes.

The STF team that surrounded Dujana was led by Additional SP of UP STF Brijesh Singh. Dujana fired at the police team to escape and was killed in retaliatory firing.

He was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 which was announced by Bulandshahr police and a Rs 50,000 bounty set by the Noida police.

Speaking to Republic, UP STF chief Amitabh Yash said, "Anil Dujana was killed in an encounter with the Meerut unit. He was a resident of Dujana village. He has been committing crimes for the last 20 years."

"We were tracking his activity for quite some time. Today he was surrounded by STF and has been killed...He has a huge number of cases. He was involved in contract killing and was a well-known extortionist. He has been in and out of jail," the UP STF chief added.

He was a resident of Dujana village under Badalpur police station in Gautam Buddha Nagar district.

Several weapons and huge ammunition recovered: UP Special DG

Prashant Kumar, Special DG (Law and Order) addressed a press conference in Lucknow and congratulated the STF team for the encounter.

"The encounter took place today at 3 pm. We had the information that Dujana came out of jail recently, and had gone to meet his friends. The STF tried to stop him after the gangster started firing on the police. After 15-20 rounds of firing, the police fired in which Dujana was killed. Several weapons and huge ammunition were also recovered by the STF," he said.

The special DG added, "Dujana was a dreaded criminal, and more than 66 cases were registered against him. His gang had an influence across the NCR. We would like to congratulate the STF and also urge people to come up with information about such gangsters. There is no need to be scared, and we will provide them with protection."

Reacting to the development, former Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma told Republic, "The government has zero-tolerance policy against mafias... If mafia fires first then forces can retaliate. It is a big win for STF."

"The work of the government is to maintain law and order. Yogi Adityanath ji has been working towards making Uttar Pradesh mafia free since 2017," he added.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)