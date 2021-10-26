Dream11 Founders File Petition To Quash FIR Against Company Over Online Gaming Ban

Weeks after suspending operations in Karnataka, online fantasy gaming platform Dream11 has moved the Karnataka High Court seeking the quashing of the FIR filed against the company. According to reports, writ petition was filed by the company on October 22, requesting that the FIR against them be nullified.

On October 9, the Bengaluru Police filed a complaint against Dream11 founders Harsh Jain and Bhavit Sheth. The FIR was based on a complaint by a cab driver Manjunath, accusing the company of violating the new rules of the Karnataka gaming ban.

The driver claimed that the game was causing many "players to lose their money in expectation of winning" as the game revolves around chances rather than skills. In his statement, he also stressed that it is 'surprisingly opaque' as to who grabs the money when the player loses.

Dream 11 seizes operations in Karnataka

Two days later, the gaming platform seized operations in the state saying deep concerns had erupted among their customers about safety and security. The company's statement read,

In order to allay our users' concerns we have decided to suspend operations in Karnataka. This decision is without prejudice to our rights and contentions under law. The Karnataka Police Act recently amended its gaming law to prohibit online gambling, betting and wagering. We have been advised by the Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS), who have shared in opinion from a former Supreme Court judge, stating that the Karnataka Police (Amendment) Act 2021 does not apply to its member Fantasy Sports Operators. This is because the FIFS format of Fantasy Sports has been upheld by the hon'able Courts of India as not amounting to gambling, betting or wagering.

On September 22, the Karnataka Assembly sanctioned amendments in the 1963 Police Act that sought to ban online games which involve gambling (games of chance). The bill was introduced following increased reports of cyber fraud in the state, and amendments were made in the Karnataka Police Act to curtail online gambling.

The bill also introduced a clause that may ban online 'game of skill'. The move was opposed by several, who believed that the ammendment will hugely impact the Indian gaming startup industry comprising of over 600 companies, including Dream 11, Nazara, MPL, Games 24x7, and PayTM First Games.