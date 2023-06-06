DRI Apprehends 7 Involved In Smuggling Of Elephant Tusks; Contraband Worth ₹7.19 Cr

The Directorate of Revenue intelligence (DRI), Chennai in a first of its kind case cracked a racket involving the smuggling of contraband elephant tusks and apprehended seven persons planning to sell 4.03 Kg of ivory illegally. The DRI officials acted on a specific intelligence received by the team and intercepted all the accused from Chennai city during a raid on Monday. The seized contraband material worth around Rs 7.19 crore in the international market was later handed over to the wildlife officials along with the accused persons for further investigation.

Confirming the incident, a customs official said, “Specific intelligence was received by the DRI Chennai that few persons are planning to illegally sell elephant tusks (Ivory) covered under Schedule 1 of Wildlife Protection Act (WPA) in Chennai city. Based on the input, surveillance was mounted and a raid was conducted, during which all the seven persons who were found to be in possession of the ivory were intercepted. Further when asked they were not able to produce any documents or license related to the possession of the same.”

Amendment to the Wildlife Protection Act came to force on April 1, 2023

“The seven persons appeared to have committed an offence under WPA, 2023 as they were not having any licit documents or licenses for possessing the same. As authorisation to file a cognisable complaint under Section 55 of WPA in Tamil Nadu is available only for forest officers, the seized contraband article along with the offenders and their vehicle used in the offence were handed over to the Chief Wildlife Warden of Tamil Nadu for further necessary action,” stated the customs officials.

DRI seized 4.03 Kgs of elephant tusk ivory in Chennai on June 4 thwarting illicit domestic wildlife trade & apprehended 7 persons, under new responsibility given to officers of Customs under Section 50 of Wild Life Protection (Amendment) Act 2023. #DRIatWork #WorldEnvironmentDay pic.twitter.com/hdfI7mRc8I — CBIC (@cbic_india) June 5, 2023

First action since amendment to the law

As per information shared by the officials of the customs department, an amendment was made to the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, which became operational from April 1st, 2023. The latest amendment confers powers to the officers of the Customs, authorizing them to seize any contraband under Section 50 (1)(c) of the WPA, 2023. Pertinently, this is the first of its kind case wherein the DRI had done a domestic wildlife case using the new powers given to the customs officers in the latest WPA, 2023.