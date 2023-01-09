Last Updated:

DRI Busts Smuggling Racket In Coimbatore, One Person Arrested; Gold Worth ₹2.05 Cr Seized

The DRI team in Coimbatore intercepted 6 passengers on Sunday and seized 3.54 kgs gold valued at Rs 2.05 Cr. Investigation is on.

Written By
Abhishek Raval
DRI

Image: Republic


The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) team in Coimbatore on January 8, Sunday seized 3.54 kg gold worth ₹2.05 crore from six passengers who landed at Coimbatore International Airport from Sharjah.

According to a release, on the basis of a tip-off received by DRI officials, they intercepted six passengers who arrived in Coimbatore by Air Arabia flight. Foreign origin gold weighing 3.54 kg worth approximately ₹2.05 crore was seized from them. A passenger named Muthu Kumar (37) was arrested. Further investigation is on.

“Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Coimbatore intercepted 6 passengers yesterday who brought gold in concealment from Sharjah. The total quantity of the gold seized is 3.54 kgs valued at Rs 2.05 Cr. One person, Muthu Kumar was arrested. Further investigation is underway,” informed the Customs department in a release. 

Customs in Tiruchirappalli seize gold in chocolate containers

In yet another incident of gold smuggling, the Customs department officials seized gold worth Rs 21.55 lakh including 211 grams of gold in powder form mixed with chocolate powder at Tiruchirappalli International Airport. 

A passenger arriving from Dubai via an Air India flight, was intercepted by customs officials during checking, officials said on Sunday. They found three chocolate powder containers with gold powder mixed with chocolate powder and ingeniously concealed in the containers. On extraction, 211 grams of gold of 24-karat purity was recovered, they said. 

The gold chains weighing 175 grams were also found in the check-in baggage of the passenger, they said.

Image: Republic

