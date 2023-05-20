DRI Seizes 18.1 Kg Ambergris Worth ₹31.67 Cr From Thoothukudi Coast In TN, Busts Racket

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) busted an Ambergris smuggling gang racket and seized 18.1 kg of Ambergris at Thoothukudi Coast valued at about ₹31.67 crores in the illicit market.

Based on specific information that a gang would be attempting to smuggle Ambergris out of India through the sea route near the coast of Harbour Beach, Thoothukudi to Sri Lanka during the night hours of May 18, DRI officers intercepted a vehicle along with five persons and recovered 18.1 kg of Ambergris from the front seat of the vehicle. The occupants confessed about the smuggling attempt.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: DRI arrested 4 smugglers and seized 18.1 Kg whale ambergris worth Rs 31.6 crores, near the Tuticorin Sea coast: Customs



(Video source: Customs pic.twitter.com/b2FAH5hgVz — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2023

The waxy substance is a product of sperm whales, which is a protected species listed under Schedule II of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and is thus prohibited for possession/export/transport. It was thus seized along with the vehicle used for transporting the prohibited item. DRI in its endeavour to protect and safeguard the flora and fauna from such smuggling attempts, has intensified its vigil and surveillance in the coastal areas.

Ambergris worth ₹54 Cr seized in last two years

In the last two years, DRI has seized around 40.52 kg of Ambergris valued at Rs. 54 crore in the international market, and foiled an attempt to be smuggled out of India from the Thoothukudi Coast.

Four persons from Kerala and Tamil Nadu actively involved in this smuggling attempt of Ambergris were arrested and remanded under judicial custody.

Further investigation is underway.