DRI seizes 3.33 kg smuggled gold worth Rs 1.65 crore in Raipur

Raipur, Jan 20 (PTI) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has arrested a man along with 3.33 kg foreign-origin gold worth Rs 1.65 crore in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur, DRI officials said on Thursday.

Based on specific intelligence, officers of DRI's Raipur unit apprehended the man at Raipur Railway Station with the assistance of Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel on Wednesday, the DRI said in a statement.

He was travelling in a train from Kolkata to Nagpur with the smuggled gold, the statement said.

The estimated market value of the foreign-marked gold bars weighing 3.33 kg would be around Rs 1.65 crore, it said.

The precious metal was found strapped on the man's waist with the help of a cloth belt, the statement added. PTI TKP RSY RSY

