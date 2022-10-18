DRI Seizes 86.5 Kg Weed Worth Rs 39.5 Crore At Mumbai Airport; Probe Underway

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai, on Tuesday, October 18, seized 86.5 Kg of high-quality hydroponic weed worth Rs 39.5 crore, after intercepting and examining two USA-origin courier consignments. Further investigation resulted in a crackdown on a drug cartel resulting in the arrest of two Indian nationals from Mumbai.

The seizure was a result of multi-agency coordination with stakeholders. Further investigation and follow-up searches were carried out at the related addresses of a warehouse and office premises linked to the importer. The high-quality hydroponic weed (ganja) is having a value of Rs. 39.5 crore in the illicit market. The current seizure indicates an alarming trend of hydroponic weed of USA origin being imported.

Narcotics worth Rs 2.36 crore seized from Mumbai

This comes just two weeks after the DRI busted an international smuggling racket in a multi-agency on October 3, coordinated operation across three states and seized hydroponic weed and narcotics valued at Rs 2.3 crore. According to sources, the DRI further arrested two persons in connection with the case.

Officers of DRI Mumbai seized 3.5 kgs of Hydroponic Weed from a US-origin postal consignment fabricated as ‘food items’ at the Mumbai Foreign Post Office. The said consignment was consigned to Hyderabad, Telangana.

Image: Republic World