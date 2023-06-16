DRI Seizes Cocaine From Brazil Worth Rs 26.5 Crore At Delhi Airport

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized one courier consignment carrying Cocaine concealed inside thermocol balls worth around Rs 26.5 crores at Delhi Airport. The consignment is said to have arrived from Sao Paulo, Brazil in two different boxes and was declared to contain “Table center decorative object”. Both the boxes have been seized and further investigation is being carried out to ascertain who the boxes were being sent to.

Cocaine consignment arrived from Brazil

A customs official said that the DRI officials had received a specific intelligence about the contraband arriving at the New Delhi courier terminal wrapped as a courier consignment. Based on the input, the officials put on hold one of the suspected couriers and examined it. During the process, the officials recovered 1,922 grams of Cocaine having a street value of around Rs 26.5 crores in the international market. The said consignment was found in two boxes from Sao Paulo, Brazil and was declared to contain decorative objects.

DRI seized 1922 gms of Cocaine at New Courier Terminal, Delhi valued at Rs 26.5 crores, which arrived from Sao Paulo, Brazil . A unique modus of concealmnent of contraband inside thermocol balls used to cushion decorative glassware was unearthed.



As per officials, it was found that the boxes contain two crystal glassware decorative bowls along with thousands of thermocol balls in order to cushion the glassware against any damage. Further, upon careful examination, it was observed that some of the thermocol balls were very slightly heavier than the rest.

Sensing some suspiciousness, the thermocol balls were cut open. Eventually, 972 out of around 10,000 balls were found to contain Cocaine powder packed in polythenes concealed inside them. Further investigation is underway.