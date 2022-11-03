DRIISHYA Conducts Successful Drone Survey Of Khanak Mines

Drone Imaging and Information Services of Haryana Limited (DRIISHYA) has conducted a successful survey of Khanak mines using a fixed-wing drone.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was apprised by the officials here that DRIISHYA has done a successful survey of Khanak mines using a fixing wing drone for volumetric analysis in the mining areas of Bhiwani district, Dadam and Khanak.

Khattar, who is also DRIISHYA Chairman, was presiding over the third meeting of the Board of Directors of the state-owned company held here on Thursday, as per an official statement.

Apart from this, the work of inspection of the Bahadurgarh – Daulatabad high tension power line, and survey work of a waterlogged area in 11.55 square kilometre area of 10 villages along Yamuna river in Karnal district has also been done.

With this, large-scale mapping work has also been done in Sector 15-A and Sector 75 of the Faridabad and Rakhigarhi Heritage area of Hisar district, as per the statement.

The chief minister was apprised that apart from the revenue department, the use of drones should also be ensured in other departments like urban local bodies, power, disaster management, mining, forest, traffic, town and country planning and agriculture.

This will help in mapping, land records, disaster management and emergency services and development plans in urban areas, he said.

Notably, Haryana is the first state to create a separate corporation to speed up the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) driven governance application, the statement noted.

"The establishment of DRIISHYA marks a unique beginning in Haryana, as now with the help of drones, the extension of the area can be traced as well as illegal encroachments can be controlled. Earlier manual surveys were conducted from time to time, which was time-consuming and costly as well as. These manual surveys also required more manpower," it said.

