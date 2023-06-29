External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called out Canada for its muted response towards rising 'Khalistani' activities within the country. He stated that no strict measures have been taken against these issues as the Justin Trudeau-led government seems to be driven by "vote-bank politics" which has also impacted the ties between both nations lately. EAM warned that India will not hesitate in giving a stern response if such elements hamper the country's sovereignty and security.

While addressing a town hall meeting at the India International Centre, Jaishankar said, "How Canada has dealt with the Khalistani issue is a longstanding issue for us, because very frankly, they seem to be driven by vote bank politics". He added that their responses have been constrained by what they regard as vote bank compulsions.

"We made it very clear that if there are activities which are permitted from Canada that impinge on our sovereignty, territorial integrity and our security, then we will have to respond. It is something which is a continuing conversation with Canada, not always satisfactory, but something on which we have been very clear. And over the last few years, you can see that this has impacted our ties in many ways," said S Jaishankar.

In recent months, there have been multiple cases witnessed in Canada showcasing the rise in Khalistan activities. Earlier this month, a parade was organised in Brampton featuring a tableau depicting the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on the 39th-anniversary observance of Operation Blue Star which drew severe criticism from New Delhi.

In March 2023, the Khalistan sympathisers held a protest outside the Indian Embassy in Canada where they raised pro-Khalistan slogans and allegedly assaulted Indian-origin journalists.

The External minister further hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's United States tour and termed it the most productive visit in history.