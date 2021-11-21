Driver Attached To Raj Bhavan Convoy Found Hanging

A driver attached to the Governor's convoy was found dead at the drivers' quarters near the Kerala Raj Bhavan complex in Thiruvananthapuram, police said on Sunday.

Cherthala native, Thejas, (48) was found hanging inside his room at around 2 AM on Sunday morning, police said.

His colleagues found a suicide note as his WhatsApp status and inspected his room only to find him hanging, Raj Bhavan sources told PTI.

Police have also found a suicide note suggesting that he took the extreme step due to personal reasons.

"The body was found early today morning. After inquest proceedings, we will hand over the body to the relatives," police said.

Raj Bhavan officials said the driver was on deputation from the Tourism department.

