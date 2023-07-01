Driver Of Bus That Caught Fire In Buldhana Charged With Negligence

The driver of the bus that met with an accident in Buldhana on Saturday has been charged with negligence under Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as sections 278, 184 and 134 of the Motor Vehicles Act. Twenty-five people died after a bus collided with a driver and then turned turtle on the Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway at around 1:30 am. The diesel tank of the bus ruptured and the vehicle caught fire. The driver of the vehicle, identified as Danish Shaikh and the cleaner of the vehicle, along with six others managed to survive the accident.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visited Buldhana to assess the situation following the accident. The Maharashtra government has also decided to bear the financial cost of treatment of the injured.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the authorities have not found any flaws in the design of the road. He said past incidents have either been caused by human error or some flaws in vehicles. "We are installing (a) smart system on the roads so that the driver can receive an alert if he exceeds the desired speed limit on the road."