Drone policy approved, will create job opportunities: HP govt

Shimla, Jun 6 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh government on Monday approved the drone policy for ensuring future readiness of students and empowering them to access job opportunities embedded in the drone sector, an official spokesman said.

The state government also decided to create 60 new posts in industries department for checking illegal mining, he added. The state cabinet in its meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here today gave its consent to Himachal Pradesh Drone Policy, 2022 which envisions creating a holistic drone ecosystem built upon the foundation of Governance And Reforms Using Drones (GARUD), he added.

The policy aims to harness digital sky opportunities through institutional linkages with the National Education Policy, 2020, HP Industrial Investment Policy, HP Start-up/Innovation Scheme and National Skill Qualification Framework for ensuring future readiness of students and empowering them to access the job opportunities embedded in the drone sector, he added.

It also aims to propagate the use of drones and drone enabled technology for creation of employment opportunities and economic prosperity in the state, he stated in a press note issued here.

Besides, the cabinet also decided to create 12 posts of Mining Inspectors, 24 posts of Assistant Mining Inspectors and 24 posts of Mining Guards in the Industries Department for checking illegal mining in the state, the spokesman added. Further, the cabinet gave its approval for Himachal Pradesh Logistics Policy-2022 which envisages creating an efficient and sophisticated logistics ecosystem to support state's industrial growth by strengthening institutional support through inter-departmental coordination in planning implementation and monitoring of policies and measures affecting logistics industry. It also aims at strengthening the logistics infrastructures of the state by promoting investment from the private sector to develop Inland Container Depot, Common Facility Centers, Integrated Cold Chain, Logistics Parks, Truck Terminals, Air Cargo Facilities, Quality Testing Labs and Integrated Cold Chain, he added. The cabinet also gave its consent for creating and filling up of 16 posts of different categories for newly approved Government College at Nohradhar in Sirmaur district. PTI DJI RCJ

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)