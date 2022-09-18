Drone Spotted By Villagers In Jammu & Kashmir's Samba; Search Operations Underway

The Special Operations Group (SOG) on Sunday, September 18 conducted a search operation after a drone was spotted by villagers in Jammu and Kashmir's border area of Jakh in Samba on September 17. Significantly, drones are usually used for transporting explosive, ammunitions and narcotics from across the border in Pakistan and according to BSF, a total of 107 drones were spotted until July 2022, compared to 97 incidents of Drone spotting in the whole of 2021.

“Pakistan has once again carried out drone conspiracy in Samba. We received information from villagers about the sighting of a suspected drone; a search operation is underway,” Gharu Ram, DSP, SOG said. “According to the defence sources, a drone from Pakistan entered Indian territory on Saturday evening, after which there was a stir among the local people and security forces,” he added.

Drone travelled from India's Sarathi Kalan village to Haider post in Pakistan

The villagers identified the Drone in the border village of Sarathi Kalan, in the Samba sector, from where it hummed through village Dera and Madoon towards Regal with sparkling white light and went back from Chak Dulma to Haider Post in Pakistan.

“Whereas the said drone was flying at a height of at least 1 kilometer above the ground, the security forces on the other hand, went to the spot and took stock of the situation and conducted the search operation in all the areas in the morning,” said DSP Gharu Ram before informing that Pakistan has in the past tried many similar attempts to drop ammunitions and explosives in the Indian territory via Drones, however, the security forces have seized the consignment and also neutralised the miscreants.

Search operation underway

Meanwhile the J&K police SOG launched a massive search operation in Bandrali, Jakh and other adjoining areas of Samba. Gharu Ram said that as the area is very sensitive, “we along with the CRPF and J&K Police have launched a massive search operation in that area.”

In 2021, 97 incidents of drone spotting has been reported from across the border including 64 such cases in Punjab, 31 in Jammu, and two drones were seen entering from the Line of Control (LOC) in Jammu. In 2022, 93 Drone spotting events have been reported from Jammu alone and 14 from Punjab, along the International border, thus taking the overall incidents to 107.

Image: PTI