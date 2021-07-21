Drone Spotted Near IAF Base In J&K Weeks After Twin Blasts; Probe Launched

A suspected drone was spotted near the Indian Air Force (IAF) base in Jammu in the wee hours of Wednesday morning. The drone was reportedly sighted at 4 AM near the civil airport and then near the Peer Baba area from where the drones had entered on June 27 resulting in the twin explosions at the airbase. The activity was picked up by the IAF and the local police have been informed of the incident. The latest drone sighting in the UT has raised the number of drone incidents after the Jammu airbase attack to 21, in less than a month.

Around 4 in the morning, the suspected drone was spotted 200-300 meters away from the civil airport in J&K and later in the Peer Baba area after the interval of 5-6 minutes, sources told Republic TV.

Jammu drone attack carried out by Pakistan: DGP

Yesterday, J&K DGP Dilbag Singh issued a statement confirming that the drone bombing at the IAF base in Jammu was carried out by Pakistan. The DGP revealed that the drones had a signature of an ordinance factory across the border stating that it was used to drop cash and arms as well as ammunition from Pakistan.

DGP Dilbag Singh said, "Primarily the suspicion was on Lashkar-e-Taiba which operates from Pakistan and the LeT has also been involved in similar kinds of incidents in the past. The day when this attack took place another IED was sent by the LeT through a drone. Jammu and Kashmir police was working along with other agencies on that incident. But they had inputs in advance so they played a trap in which the IED receiver who was directed to place the IED in a crowded place was arrested along with the receiver and placer."

On June 27, multiple blasts occurred in the premises of the technical area of the Jammu airbase, which were later confirmed to be drone attacks. Two blasts were heard within a gap of 5 minutes, the first blast is captured in the CCTV at 1.37 am while the second has been captured at 1.43 am. Two Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel suffered minor injuries in the drone explosions.