Drone Spotted Near Vital Army Installation Along The LoC In Jammu

Twin incidents of drone sightings have been reported at the Line of Control along the International Border on Thursday in the Jammu district. While one incident has been reported in the Kaluchak area, the other incident is reported in the Pallanwala sector of Khour.

Sources in security agencies while confirming the development told the Republic Media network that a Suspected drone was seen in the Kaluchak area near army installation after which the Sentry on the post informed senior officials. The drone was spotted at around 2015 hours in the evening but no shot was fired at it.

The second incident was reported in the Pallanwala sector of Khour which is along the Line of Control. Troops of the Indian Army deployed along the Line of Control noticed a drone entering Indian territory at around nine in the evening after which they fired a dozen shots at it, pushing it back to the Pakistani territory.

There have been more than a dozen incidents of drone sighting post-attack on Indian Air Force Station in the Satwari area of Jammu on June 27, when drones dropped two IEDs inside strategically important IAF Station in Jammu. Security agencies have sounded an alert and a trying to figure out the origin of these drones.

On Wednesday morning a suspected drone was pushed back by alert troops of BSF in the Arnia sector. “On the intervening night of July 13 and 14, a blinking red light was observed by own troops in Arnia sector at about 0952 pm at a height of 200 meters on our side. Alert troops fired from their position towards the red blinking light, due to which it returned back. The area is being searched. Nothing has been found so far,” BSF said in its statement.