Drone That Tried To Infiltrate India In Dec 2022 Had Footprints In China, Pak: BSF Report

The forensic analysis of a drone shot down on December 25, 2022, in Punjab's Amritsar sector has revealed that it was earlier flown in China as well as 28 other locations in Pakistan, as per the Border Security Force (BSF).

A senior BSF officer informed that the report was a part of an investigation after a drone was shot down at the Amritsar Border late last year. The report clearly revealed that the drone shot down had "footprints in China and Pakistan".

The drone intruded Indian territory at about 7.45 pm from Pakistan and was destroyed by BSF troops on patrolling duty along the international border. The troops fired at the drone and it fell down before it could return. It was later confiscated and sent to BSF headquarters for forensic analysis.

The troops searched the area and recovered the quadcopter drone after an hour lying in the farming fields ahead of the border fence near Rajatal Village. As per the drill, the BSF said, the troops tried to intercept the drone by firing. The whole area was cordoned, and police and concerned sister agencies were informed.

Following the incident, an FIR was also registered at Garinda Police Station in the Amritsar district. Another major concern for the BSF is the smuggling of drugs, arms and ammunition through drones. In the past year, the BSF has shot down multiple drones thwarting nefarious cross-border elements from entering Indian territory.