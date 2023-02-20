Drones, Jet Packs, Rugged Terrain Bikes: Indian Army's Procurement Bids Amid Modernisation

In order to keep up with the changing global security landscape, the Indian government is pushing the transformation of the Indian Armed Forces under strategic initiatives like indigenisation of the defence sector, theaterisation of the Indian Armed Forces, and modernisation. To meet the necessity of modern warfare and bolster national security, the Indian Ministry of Defence has placed several Requests for Proposals (RFPs) to acquire defence equipment such as Rugged Terrain Bikes, Swarm Drones and Jet Pack Suits. To be specific, the Indian MoD placed an RFP in January 2023 for the acquisition of 48 Jet Pack Suits for the Indian Army under the ‘emergency procurement’ category of fast-track procedure. These suits will enable Indian Army personnel to carry out reconnaissance and surveillance by giving the advantage of an aerial view.

Additionally, the Defence Ministry placed another Request for Technical and Commercial Proposals for the acquisition of 2748 Rugged Terrain Bikes (RTBs). The bid was placed under the category ‘Emergency Procurement through Fast-Track Procedure (FTP)’. These RTBs may be used by the Indian Army for reconnaissance missions, patrolling, and transportation of soldiers and supplies over rough terrain, including mountainous and jungle areas.

How is India adapting to changing global dynamics?

The security environment around India is constantly evolving and becoming more complex as the nation is surrounded by hostile neighbours, and non-state actors pose a significant threat to the country's security, a CLAWS report states. To stay ahead of these threats, the Indian Defence Ministry has realised the need to modernise the capabilities and technologies of the Indian Armed Forces. This involves not only the acquisition of modern weaponry and technology but also the development of indigenous defence capabilities, as well as the establishment of a robust defence manufacturing base within the nation.

Under the Defence Ministry's mandate, modernisation of the Indian Tri-services refers to the upgradation of equipment, technology, infrastructure, and training of the troops to match the evolving security challenges and geopolitical realities of the 21st century. Notably, the modernisation of the Indian Army is important for several reasons. The process is also an essential element of the nation's efforts to become a regional power and play a more active role in global affairs.

First, it enhances the overall operational capabilities of the armed forces by increasing efficiency, agility, and effectiveness in meeting emerging security challenges. Second, it serves as a deterrent to potential adversaries, signalling India's military might and its resolve to defend its territorial integrity and sovereignty. Third, it promotes self-reliance in defence, reducing the country's dependence on foreign suppliers for defence equipment and technology. Fourth, it contributes to the growth of the domestic defence industry, creating jobs and promoting economic development.

The Indian Army's modernisation efforts include the procurement of new weapons systems, including tanks, artillery, helicopters, fighter jets, and submarines. It also involves the development of indigenous missile technology, the establishment of cyber and space command structures, and the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies in military operations. In addition, the modernisation of the Indian Army includes the recruitment and training of new personnel, notably the ‘Agniveers’ as well as the improvement of infrastructure and logistics to support the armed forces in the field.