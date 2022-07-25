Droupadi Murmu Pays Tribute To Birsa Munda, Other Freedom Fighters In Inaugural Address

President Droupadi Murmu in her first inaugural address paid tribute to the freedom fighters of the country and their contribution to the freedom struggle of India. She also hailed the patriotism of Bhagwan Birsa Munda and marked the relevance of the Tribal community in the constitutional struggle of India.

Marking the constitutional freedom struggle, President Murmu stated that an outline of India's new journey has been prepared as a nation. Our freedom struggle is a continuous stream of those struggles and sacrifices which have played a major role in the Independence of India, she said.

"Those sacrifices showed us the way to establish the cultural values ​​of India through Swaraj, Swadeshi, and Swachhata. Countless freedom fighters like-- Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru, Sardar Patel, Baba Saheb Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru, Chandrashekar Azad taught us to keep the self-respect of our nation paramount. Many warriors like Rani Lakshmi Bai, Rani Gaidinliu, and Rani Chennamma gave new energy to the role of women's power in nation-building".

Being the first-ever tribal woman President, Murmu added, "from Santhal revolution, Paika revolution to Coal revolution and Bhil revolution, the contribution of the tribal community in the freedom struggle has been further strengthened. We are inspired by the sacrifice of Birsa Munda Ji for social upliftment and patriotism. He is motivational to us".

Murmu further assured all the countrymen, especially the youth of India and the women of India, that while working in this position, their interests will be paramount to her.

"From the first President of the country Dr. Rajendra Prasad to Ram Nath Kovind Ji, many personalities have adorned this post. Along with this post, the country has also entrusted me with the responsibility of representing this great tradition. In the light of the Constitution, I will discharge my duties with utmost sincerity. For me the democratic-cultural ideals of India and all the countrymen will always be my source of energy," she added.

'Achievement Of Every Poor': President Droupadi Murmu

President Murmu expressed her gratitude and marked her humble beginning by stating that the trust and support of all the Indians will be a major strength for her to carry out this new responsibility. She thanked all MPs and MLAs for electing her to the country's highest constitutional post. She also thanked all the citizens of the country. Talking about the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, she exuded confidence in India reaching greater heights.

"My political career started in the 50th year of Independence. I am the first President of the country who was born in independent India. We will have to speed up our efforts to meet the expectations that our freedom fighters had with the citizens of independent India".

"Reaching the Presidential post is not my personal achievement, it is the achievement of every poor in India. My nomination is evidence that the poor in India can not only dream but also fulfill those dreams. Satisfying to me that the people who were devoid of development for years-- the poor, Dalits, backward, the tribals- can see me as their reflection. My nomination has blessings of the poor behind it, it's a reflection of the dreams and capabilities of crores of women", she said.

(Image: PTI)