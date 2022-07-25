As NDA's President-elect Droupadi Murmu took oath as the 15th President of India on Monday, congratulatory wishes have started pouring from the political sphere. Earlier in a ceremony that took place in the Central Hall of the Parliament, Murmu was sworn in as the President by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, and Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, along with other leaders and ministers.

Senior Congress P Chidambaram was among the first ones to extend his best wishes to President Murmu. Calling it a proud moment for India, he expressed joy to see a lady born in a tribal family ascend to the office of the President of India.

It is a proud moment in India's history to see a lady born to a tribal family in a remote village of Odisha ascend to the office of President of India.



Congratulations and Best Wishes to Honourable Madam Droupadi Murmu — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) July 25, 2022

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also took to Twitter and wrote, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to respected Mrs. Droupadi Murmu Ji on being sworn in as the first tribal woman of the world's most powerful democracy."

Union Minister L Murugan while congratulating Murmu wrote, "Congratulations to Honorable Mrs. Draupadi Murmuji who took oath as the 15th President of our Indian Empire."

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while sharing the video of the swearing-in ceremony lauded President Murmu further adding that "India draws her strength from her daughters".

Smt. #DroupadiMurmu takes charge as the 15th Rashtrapati of India.

Her speech was full of grace with distinct strands of memory drawn from her days in a village.

India draws her strength from her daughters and an inclusive India readies for #AmritKaal.https://t.co/HEoYbFzQgH — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) July 25, 2022

Tweeting in Hindi, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed, "After taking oath today, Her Excellency President Mrs. Droupadi Murmu, in her first succinct address, kept wonderful things on the struggles, challenges of her life along with democratic values and its power, which are exemplary and inspirational for all of us."

आज शपथ ग्रहण के बाद महामहिम राष्ट्रपति श्रीमती द्रौपदी मुर्मू जी ने अपने पहले सारगर्भित संबोधन में अपने जीवन के संघर्षों, चुनौतियों के साथ लोकतांत्रिक मूल्यों एवं इसकी शक्ति पर अद्भुत बातें रखीं, जो हम सभी के लिए अनुकरणीय एवं प्रेरणादायक हैं। https://t.co/gtAh7Cn98q — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 25, 2022

Others like Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, and Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar also extended their best wishes.

Among other reactions, several BJP MPs and MLAs also extended their best wishes to the newly-elected President. Among them included BJP Lok Sabha MP PC Mohan, BJP MLA Anil Singh, MLA Vijender Gupta, and BJP MP Subrat Pathak.

(Image: ANI)