Droupadi Murmu Takes Oath As India's President: Rashtrapati Bhavan Updates Twitter Handle

The official Twitter handle of the 'President of India' was updated with the profile picture of Droupadi Murmu, as soon as she took oath on Monday. She was administered the oath by Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana as the 15th President of India.

"I shall always be prepared to work with full devotion and dedication to live up to your trust and uphold the spirit of universal wellbeing," Murmu stated in her inaugural address to the nation. She also expressed gratitude to all MPs and MLAs for electing her to the country's highest constitutional post.

Speaking further, 64-year-old Murmu recalled that her political career started in the 50th year of Independence. She also exuded confidence in India reaching greater heights while talking about the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.' "I am the first President of the country who was born in independent India. We will have to speed up our efforts to meet the expectations that our freedom fighters had with the citizens of independent India," she added.

President Murmu hails country's 'Amrit Kaal'

Further, President Murmu hailed the country's 'Amrit Kaal' and called it a period of advancement. She emphasised that India's ability to fight off the COVID-19 pandemic with tenacity has improved its stature globally. She also lauded the nation for administering 200 crores of COVID doses.

"I want to tell the youth of our country that you are not only building your future but also laying the foundation of India's future. As the President of the country, I would always extend my full cooperation to you," President Murmu remarked.

जगत कल्याण की भावना के साथ, मैं आप सब के विश्वास पर खरा उतरने के लिए पूरी निष्ठा व लगन से काम करने के लिए सदैव तत्पर रहूंगी। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 25, 2022

Droupadi Murmu becomes first tribal President of India

It is significant to mention here that Droupadi Murmu created history by becoming the first tribal woman to be elected as the President of India on Thursday, July 21. A candidate required 5,43,216 votes out of the total 10,86,431 votes. Murmu got 6,76,803 votes while her contender Yashwant Sinha only got 3,80,177 votes, as stated by the Returning Officer of the election, PC Mody.

In addition, the former Governor of Jharkhand is the only female to hold the position after Pratibha Devisingh Patil, who presided as India's 12th president from July 2007 to July 2012.

(Image: PTI/Twitter)