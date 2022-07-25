Droupadi Murmu To Take Oath As 15th President Of India Today; Check Complete Schedule

National Democratic Alliance's Droupadi Murmu, who defeated joint opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha in the presidential elections is all set to take oath as the 15th President of India on Monday, July 25. With an overwhelming majority of votes, Murmu is the first tribal and second woman in the country to be elected to the office of the highest constitutional post in the country.

According to the Union Home Ministry, the oath-taking ceremony will be held at the Central Hall of Parliament where she will be administered her oath by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana in the presence of several key ministers and leaders.

In addition to that, the outgoing president Ram Nath Kovind will also arrive at the Parliament before the ceremony. Read on to check the complete schedule of the swearing-ceremony of Droupadi Murmu.

Schedule of President-elect Droupadi Murmu on Monday, July 25

8.30 AM: President-elect Droupadi Murmu will arrive at Rajghat and offers floral tributes following which she will return to her residence.

9.22 AM: She will then reach the North Court of Rashtrapati Bhavan from where she will head to the Study/Kaveri (Committee Room) where she will be received by President Ram Nath Kovind.

9:42 AM: President Kovind and the President-elect will leave the Committee Room for Darbar Hall where a procession will be held there.

9.49 AM: President Kovind will receive the National Salute presented by his Bodyguard at the Saluting Dais at the Forecourt.

9.50 AM: The President and President-elect will leave in a procession for Parliament.

10.03 AM: The President and President-elect will arrive at Parliament.

10.15 AM: The President-elect will take the oath of office which will be followed by a 21-gun salute.

10.23 AM: President Droupadi Murmu will address the gathering at the Parliament.

10.33 AM: The Vice-President will read out the President's address in English.

10.37 AM: The President will leave Parliament.

10.42 AM: The President will take the salute from the President's Body Guards (PBG) at the Parliament.

10.57 AM: The President and former President will arrive at Rashtrapati Bhavan where the President will take the salute at the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

10.59 AM: The President and former President will be driven to North Court towards the Committee Room.

