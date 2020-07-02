Drug Discovery Hackathon Inaugurated By Union Ministers Harsh Vardhan & Ramesh Pokhriyal

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan along with Union Human Resource Development Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday launched the 'Drug Discovery Hackathon' through video conferencing in New Delhi. The hackathon is conceptualised under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is a joint initiative of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

"I shall be inaugurating the Drug Discovery Hackathon 2020' along with my cabinet colleague HRD Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank Ji today, via video conferencing. Minister of State, HRD, Sanjay Dhotre Ji will also be present on the occasion," Vardhan said in his tweet.

"Visualised by PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji, the #DrugDiscoveryHackathon 2020' is a unique approach to identify COVID-19 drug," he added.

COVID-19 situation in India

India's COVID-19 tally breached the 6 lakh cases mark with 19,148 new coronavirus cases being reported in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. The total cases now stand at 604,641, of which there are 226,947 active cases while 359,860 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated. Around 434 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours taking the number of COVID-19 deaths in the country to 17,834.

(With inputs from ANI)