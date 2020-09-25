Rakul Preet Singh Names Karan Johar's Aide & 4 Actors In NCB's Interrogation: Sources

Actor Rakul Preet Singh who was interrogated by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday in the ongoing Bollywood-drug probe has named four top actors and producer Karan Johar's aide in her statement, sources inform Republic TV. She has denied consuming drugs but has admitted that Kshitij Ravi Prasad was involved in some activities, sources added.

"Rakul has also taken the name of Kshitij as the person who supplied drugs to some of her close associates. She has denied consuming drugs herself but has admitted that she is in the know-how of Kshitij's Activities. Rakul has also given several details to NCB after which KPS Malhotra had come down to question Kshitij in the NCB Mumbai Zonal office. Rakul Preet has also given names of 4 celebrities who used to procure drugs from Kshitij Ravi Prasad. Also, Rakul has claimed that Kshitij had approached her to work as his conduit," sources informed in the case that is being probed by the NCB.

Rakul (29) was seen entering the NCB guest house, from where the central agency is operating, in Colaba around 10.30 am. She has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) as part of its probe into alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus. Her name had cropped up during the interrogation of actress Rhea Chakraborty, Rajput's girlfriend who has been arrested by the NCB in the drugs case along with over a dozen others, the official said.

Earlier, Rakul was to record her statement on Thursday, but her team had claimed she had not received summons from the NCB. NCB officials reached out to her on Thursday following which she acknowledged the summons, the official said.

Karan Johar's right-hand Kshitij Ravi Prasad was picked up from his Versova residence on Friday after the agency conducted raids there. Marijuana and small amounts of weed have also been seized from Kshitij’s place during searches. He was seen being escorted by NCB officials from his residence and is currently on the way to NCB's Ballad Pier Office.

The NCB officials have also revealed that so far Kshitij Ravi Prasad has not been detained or arrested. Since Kshitij Prasad was summoned for today, he accompanied the NCB to their office after the raids. However, they also confirmed that the Dharma Productions Executive Producer will be taken into custody after his interrogation.

Kshitij had only hours earlier landed in Mumbai from Delhi where he was on Thursday when summons were issued to him. His house was raided by the agency officials on Thursday as well. Drug peddler Ankush Arneja had revealed his name following which he was summoned by the NCB. Ankush had confessed to the agency, many times, that Kshitij procured drugs from him.

