Drug Probe: Rhea Chakraborty's Bail Plea Hearing Adjourned Till September 29; Read Details

Bombay High Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing of the bail plea of Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik for 29th September. According to sources, Rhea's lawyer questioned the ongoing probe by the Narcotics Control Bureau and their jurisdiction.

In her petition to the High court, Rhea, through her lawyer Satish Maneshinde, claimed innocence in the drug case for which she has been arrested and stated that she "has not committed any crime whatsoever". This comes after Rhea Chakraborty had cracked before the NCB's questioning after earlier claiming that she had never used drugs, and doubling back on her submission from even before that wherein she had allegedly admitted to drug peddling charges.

Her bail plea was scheduled to be heard by a single bench presided over by Justice Sarang Kotwal on Wednesday. However, since the High Court suspended the day's hearings owing to heavy rains in the city, the plea was heard on Thursday and is now adjourned till September 29.

Court allows NCB to question Showik Chakraborty in jail

A court here on Thursday allowed the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to record the statements of Showik Chakraborty and Deepesh Sawant inside jail in the drugs case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The two, alongwith prime accused Rhea Chakraborty and others, are currently in judicial custody.

Showik, who is Rhea's brother, and Sawant who worked as a cook at Rajput's house, are lodged in Taloja prison in neighbouring Navi Mumbai. The NCB, in its plea before the special court for Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, said mobile phone data showed Showik's deep involvement in the case.

It also showed he was in touch with various high-profile personalities, and these aspects needed further probe, the agency said. It also wanted to question Sawant afresh, it said. Special judge G B Gurao granted permission for an NCB team to visit Taloja prison and record their statements in the presence of jail officials.

(With PTI inputs)