Drug Regulatory Body Initiates Probe On India-made Eyedrops As US FDA Flags Contamination

Union Minister’s Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) launched an investigation into a pharma firm producing ‘EzriCare Artificial Tears’ following US regular Food and Drug Administration’s warning to consumers not to purchase or use the eyedrop due to ‘potential contamination.’

“Teams made up of three officials from the TN State Drug Controller and CDSCO are traveling to the production facility close to Chennai. It is a contract manufacturing facility that supplies the US market through third parties. This drug is not sold in India,” said the source.

The FDA has also placed restrictions on the import of products made by Global Pharma Private Healthcare Limited.

FDA in its statement said that these import alerts prevent these products from entering the US and that it is giving a straight warning to the consumers and health care practitioners not to purchase and stop using EzriCare Artificial Tears or Delsam Pharma’s Artificial Tears.

Usage leads to blindness or death

“Using contaminated artificial tears increases the risk of eye infections that could result in blindness or death,” the statement said.

We alerted consumers and health care practitioners not to purchase and immediately stop using EzriCare Artificial Tears or Delsam Pharma’s Artificial Tears due to potential bacterial contamination. https://t.co/hBFbBbQpaq — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) February 3, 2023

The FDA observed that the over-the-counter drugs, produced by Global Pharma Healthcare Private Limited, are meant to be "sterile."

FDA further stated that it had advised this recall due to the company's ongoing violations of good manufacturing practises (CGMP), which included a lack of appropriate microbial testing, formulation issues (the company manufactures and distributes ophthalmic drugs in multi-use bottles without adequate preservative), and a lack of proper controls regarding tamper-evident packaging.