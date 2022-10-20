Drug Smuggler Arrested, 416 Kg Poppy Husk Seized After Police Encounter

A drug smuggler was arrested and 416 kg poppy husk valued at Rs 20 lakh was seized following a face-off with police, officials said on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Pali, Gagan Deep Singla said police had received a tip about the transportation of poppy husk in a vehicle on Wednesday night.

"On this information, a nakabandi was set up at an under-bridge near Jadan. During which, police spotted a white Scorpio approaching. When the police signaled to stop the vehicle, its passengers started firing at them forcing policemen to rush for cover," Singla said.

In a retaliatory firing by the police, the smugglers left the vehicle and started running away while continuing to fire at the police.

Police managed to get hold of one of them, while others manage to run away. No one was, however, injured in the cross-firing.

The accused caught by the police has been identified as Manish Bishnoi (32) from Luni in Jodhpur.

"On checking the vehicle, we found 416 kg of poppy husk packed in the sacks in the vehicle. We seized it with the vehicle and also recovered a pistol and some cartridges from Bishnoi," said Singla.

Police have also seized a pistol and live cartridges and initiated a hunt for those on run.

